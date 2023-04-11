Give the gift of a great marriage for Mother’s Day

Renewing marriages and giving couples the tools they need to live marriage exceptionally will be the focus when international speaker Christopher Padgett presents at three events in Sydney focusing on marriage renewal in May.

But that’s not all. With a world desperately in need of stable marriage and family life and with Pope Francis calling on several occasions in recent years for the establishment of a marriage catechumenate, it’s hoped some of those who participate will become interested in offering marriage formation and ministry in Sydney to help build a culture of marriages that excel.

With his wife Linda, Mr Padgett has helped hundreds of couples through their Catholic pre-marriage apostolate in the US and are founders of the online resource, the Center for Holy Marriage.

St Thomas of Canterbury parish in Lewisham will host a night of renewal for married couples on Friday 12 May, with free entry.

The second event is a one-day retreat for married couples at Holy Cross College in Ryde on Saturday 13 May, which will be repeated at St Jerome’s in Punchbowl on Sunday 14 May.

The opportunities will feature time for reflection, discussion as a couple, prayer, sacraments and renewal of vows.

Mr Padgett said that while the events fall on the Mother’s Day weekend, “every mum needs an amazing husband cheering her on and this is going to be a great opportunity to do that.”

“I promise that I will not bore you. I’ll bring everything I’ve got to in terms of entertainment and encouragement and if you come with a little bit of receptivity I know that this material will encourage you and your family,” he said.

“If you know anything about the Catholic faith the simple truth is that you have a job—and that is to help each other get to heaven.

“So let’s learn more about our faith a little, learn more about the awesomeness of marriage and a little bit more on how it can impact our families.”

For information and to register for the events in the Archdiocese of Sydney see: www.trybooking.com/CEPXJ

Mr Padgett will join speakers at an archdiocesan marriage preparation course for engaged couples on 20-21 May held at St Christopher’s parish in Holsworthy.

The “Of Life and Love” course helps couples to understand the beauty of Christian marriage and be equipped with tools to live it well.

Registrations at www.trybooking.com/CGMSP