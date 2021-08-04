Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2021 [email protected] campaign will see people sleeping – or spending time – outside as a family on Friday 27 August with nothing but a cardboard base, sleeping bag and a single small blanket to raise money for Vinnies.

“Our second [email protected] aims to bring families together to gain a deeper understanding of the realities of homelessness,” SCS’ Education Officer: Church Engagement, Elsa Manu, said. Every night, more than 116,000 Australians experience homelessness. A quarter are young people aged under 18. “Rural and urban families will participate in a lived experience, reflection and prayer for those who are experiencing homelessness at this time,” SCS Education Officer: Church Engagement, Mouna Roche, said. Mrs Roche is quietly optimistic that together we can match last year’s dollar figure and help Vinnies break the cycle of homelessness. HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED