Wednesday, November 1, 2023
17.7 C
Sydney
type here...
RE Search

Episode 28: Praying with Lectio Devina

By Staff Writers

Most read

Defining Lectio Devina, explaining the four steps (reading, meditation, response and contemplation), and an example of how to do it using the reading of the day. With Helen Wagner, Parish Evangelisation Officer, Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.

Previous article
From Australia to Austria, and back again
Next article
Canada now in euthanasia freefall
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2023

© The Catholic Weekly 2023