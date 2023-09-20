Call for a just and authoritative finding

The president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB, has called for a “just and authoritative finding” following 7 News reports that the former Bishop of Broome, Christopher Saunders, was being investigated by the Vatican over allegations of child abuse.

The 7 News story, which aired on 18 September, said the alleged offences date back to 1976.

7 News reported they had obtained the full Vatican report, conducted under the Vos Estis Lux Mundi process established by Pope Francis in 2019, which 7 News detailed was completed in April and relates to allegations that the bishop sexually assaulted four young victims and groomed a further 67.

- Advertisement -

It also referred to hundreds of thousands of dollars in church collection and charity funds allegedly misappropriated by the cleric, including for the purposes of grooming vulnerable young Aboriginal males.

“The Bishop has been variously described by witnesses as … a sexual predator that seeks to prey upon vulnerable Aboriginal men and boys,” the Vatican’s Vos Estis report states, according to 7 News.

“During the investigation, four victims of sexual (delictual) acts were identified.”

Bishop Saunders has strenuously denied the allegations and stood down in 2020 after media reports that police had begun investigations into historic sex abuse claims against him.

That police investigation has concluded and no charges were laid.

Pope Francis accepted the bishop’s resignation in August 2021 and the Holy See’s canonical investigation, overseen by the former head of the Australian Bishops Conference Archbishop Mark Coleridge, was launched in September 2022.

President of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Perth Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB, said in a statement on 18 September that the allegations are “very serious and deeply distressing, especially for those making the allegations” and expressed hope that the Vatican’s determinations not be “unduly delayed.”

“It is right and proper for them to be thoroughly investigated,” the archbishop said.

“The Catholic Church’s investigation into allegations against Bishop Saunders could not commence until the Western Australia Police Force concluded its inquiries.

“The Church’s subsequent investigation established by the Holy See (Vatican) last year was overseen by Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge, but entrusted to an experienced and independent specialist investigations organisation.

“Its comprehensive inquiries examined several serious allegations.

“That independent report has been provided to the Holy See, with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith continuing the investigation.

“We will respect the enduring confidential nature of this process by not commenting on specific allegations that have been raised.

“Bishop Saunders, who has maintained his innocence, is able to respond to the report by communicating directly with the Holy See.

“In due time, the Holy See will make its determinations. It is hoped that this will not be unduly delayed.

“After what has been a long and painful process for so many, it is important that a just and authoritative finding be made.

“Only then can the process of rebuilding the Church community in Broome, begun under the leadership of Bishop Michael Morrissey, the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese, continue to make progress and bring healing.”

Bishop Saunders was ordained for the Diocese of Broome in 1976 and made Bishop of Broome in 1996, with almost 50 years spent in the Kimberley mission.