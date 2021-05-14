Archbishop Fisher calls on faithful to gather to prepare for Pentecost

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Raft of resources for parishes, individuals offered for feast

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP is inviting all Catholics to return to Masses in preparation for the feast of Pentecost after a year of ‘forced retreat’ due to the pandemic.

In his latest pastoral letter the archbishop recalls how the apostles gathered with the other early believers and Our Lady to pray after the Lord’s Ascension in preparation for the arrival of the promised Advocate, the Holy Spirit.

Catholics today are called to gather together for prayer and the Eucharist in our parishes to prepare for the “Church’s birthday” on 23 May and to “Go make disciples” in the same way as those first Christians, he wrote.

“IF WE ARE TO BE RECEPTIVE TO THE SPIRIT WHEN HE COMES, WE’D BEST DO THIS TOGETHER, WITH THE CHURCH.” – ARCHBISHOP FISHER OP

“To be ready for Pentecost ourselves, we…must open wide the doors to the chapel of our souls, inviting the Holy Spirit to take up permanent residence in us,” said the archbishop in the letter. “It’s not just a one-to-One invitation. Ecclesia – church – does not mean a building so much as an assembly.

“We gather, as the first disciples gathered, in the days before Pentecost. If we are to be receptive to the Spirit when He comes, we’d best do this together, with the Church.”

Churchgoers also asked to consider inviting others to Masses, either in personal conversations or via mailbox distribution of an invitational notecard. Other suggestions for parish outreach, drawing upon the Go Make Disciples archdiocesan mission plan, include wearing red for the occasion, planning a parish open day, and praying for greater boldness in witnessing to Christ in the Eucharist.

The letter titled Come Holy Spirit! Lead us back to Mass for the Church’s birthday! will be distributed across the archdiocese’s parishes this weekend, along with invitational cards for letter-box drops.

Come Holy Spirit will also be available online at sydneycatholic.org. Other resources for parishes and individuals preparing for Pentecost can be found at gomakedisciples.org.au

They include a short guide on how to pray during a Holy Hour, an introduction to Lectio Divina (praying with scripture and other holy reading), and tips on connecting with parishioners.

