Anusha’s Chosen moment

Sydney Catholic Anusha Jebanasam has returned home from 1st century Israel after meeting ‘Jesus’ aka Catholic actor and star of The Chosen Jonathan Roumie.

Last month she was on the Texas set of the popular series about the life of Christ, as an extra playing the part of a wealthy gentile woman visiting Galilee around the year 27 AD.

The scene in the upcoming third series depicts Christ’s feeding of 5000 people beside the Sea of Galilee.

Much more than a time-travelling adventure, Anusha says it was a pilgrimage experience and an exercise in surrendering to Divine Mercy, a devotion she shares with the LA-based Roumie.

“I do love the show and I had hoped to meet Jonathan Roumie of course, but in the end it was not really about The Chosen.”

Her travels also included a visit to pray at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy Shrine in Massachusetts, along with some friends she has made as a moderator of the Jonathan Roumie Fan Page on Facebook and Instagram.

Much more than a fan club, it’s an online prayer community helping tens of thousands of Christians support each other in growing closer to God.

Anusha says her own faith and sense of mission has deepened through the friendships she has made through her involvement in the social media apostolate.

“In particular, entering and praying at the Divine Mercy Shrine was a very special moment for me for many reasons. It was like entering the threshold of heaven.”