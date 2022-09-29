All over the world, men to gather for Our Lady

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For the first time, tens of thousands of men from around the world, including Australia, will unite at the same time to recite the Rosary.

Inspired by an international Catholic movement, the men from more than 40 countries including Argentina, Portugal, Ireland, the United States, Lebanon, India, Mexico and Malaysia, will gather on their knees in public prayer next weekend to honour the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

Instituted by Pope St. Pius V in 1573 for the Christian victory at the Battle of Lepanto on October 7, 1571, the feast reminds us of the victory solely attributed to Our Lady’s intercession.

Held traditionally on the first Saturday of the month, the October event is a one-off uniting the men from all over the globe, to celebrate the Month of the Holy Rosary.

Currently experiencing a revival, Rosary rallies can be seen outside churches, in shopping malls, city parks, laneways, libraries, pubs and even on boats.

Ivica Kovac, Life, Marriage & Family Officer for the Sydney Archdiocese said the power of public prayer is a blessing.

He said the public witness came from the Pope’s call to pray the Rosary and appeals to men’s love of both history and heroics.

“Knowing there’s an army of men around the world praying together is incredible,” he said. “We started here in Sydney last December with 30 men and next week we will be praying with tens of thousands.

“All I can see is Our Lady’s loving maternal hands in all of this, who else could get this many men on their knees praying together.

“And the men are excited to come, like they would be going to a sporting event or social gathering, it’s amazing.

“These men recognise there are thousands of others out there like them around the world, and hope that their public witness through this Rosary Crusade will encourage others to more courageously share the good news in love wherever they may be.”

The Men’s Rosary Crusade, held on the first Saturday of each month, was initially inspired by the Five First Saturdays Devotion associated with the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal in 1917.

Sydney’s Worldwide Rosary Crusade at St Mary’s Cathedral will start next Saturday, October 8, with 11am confession, Mass at midday and the Rosary Crusade at 1pm.