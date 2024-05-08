back to top
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Pope gets personal: Pray for Argentina today on Our Lady of Luján

By Rome Reports

An image of the Luján, the patroness of Argentina, presided over the pope’s general audience in St Peter’s square, commemorating her Solemnity in his homeland.

“Today, in my homeland, Argentina, we celebrate the Solemnity of Our Lady of Luján, whose image is present here.

“Let us pray for Argentina, so that the Lord may help her on her way.”

During his catechesis on theological virtues, Pope Francis addressed hope and patience as virtues he says have much to contribute to everyday life.

“Patient men are weavers of good. They passionately desire peace, and although some are in a hurry and want everything now, the patient have the capacity to wait.

“Also, even if there are many around who have given in to disillusionment, he who is animated by hope and is patient, is able to go through the darkest nights. Hope and patience go together.”

