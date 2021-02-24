NewsFeaturesQuiz Kids Lenten Quiz By Benjamin Conolly - February 24, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Email Print Reading Time: < 1 minutePope Francis celebrates the Eucharist during Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican April 12, 2020. (CNS photo/Andreas Solaro, Reuters pool). Lent is here! Test your knowledge on all things Lent right here. Be warned – we won’t make it easy! Kids Lenten Quiz When does Lent start?*Shrove TuesdaySt. Patricks DayAsh WednesdayThe Feast of the Chair of St. PeterWhen did Catholics begin observing Lent?*34 AD15171965the 4th CenturyDo Catholics fast on Sunday's during Lent?*NoYesWhat colour is used for Lent?*PinkBeigeVioletGreenWhat is the first day of Holy Week?*Shrub SundayFern SundayPalm SundayDaisy SundayWhere do the ashes for Ash Wednesday come from?*AshfieldParishioners Fire PlacesA Parish barbequeLast years palmsThe word Lent comes from a middle-English word “Lente.” What does Lente mean?*GivingSpringtimeRestartingBorrowedThe length of Lent is based on Jesus’ time in the desert, how long did he spend there?*About 40 minutes40 days40 weeks40 yearsWhich of the following are Catholics not called to do during Lent?*FastingPrayerAlmsgivingStudyDo Catholics eat meat on Friday’s during Lent?*YesNo Related Articles: St Mary of the Cross Mackillop Anniversary Quiz The 7th Papal Anniversary of His Holiness Pope Francis Quiz