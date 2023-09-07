Family educators host movie night for fathers and sons

By Lucille Gravina

The thunder and lightning didn’t keep Dad’s away on Wednesday 30th August, 2023, as the Botany Randwick Family Educator Network hosted a Men’s Movie Night at the Ritz Cinema in Randwick.

Everyone who attended received a goody bag with a beautiful Father’s Day prayer card and keyring of St Joseph. Fr Pat Mara msc kicked off the evening with a prayer dedicated to all Father’s and Father figures followed by a blessing for grace, wisdom, guidance and leadership.

The movie ‘About my Father’ starring Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco is centered around an immigrant father (Robert DeNiro) who is invited to join his son’s (Sebastian Maniscalco), girlfriends wealthy and eccentric family at their holiday home for 4th of July celebrations. As the story unfolded everyone was laughing out aloud and feeling all the emotions as the culture clash allowed father and son to discover the true meaning of family. DeNiro reminding us

‘Family isn’t just one important thing, it’s everything’

Lucky door prizes were generously donated for the evening with some very happy Dad’s getting home in time to tuck their children into bed.

A Prayer for Fathers

Heavenly Father,

We praise you for the gift of our fathers

And those who have been father-figures to us.

We thank you for the life and love

They have brought to our world.

May they be strengthened in virtue

And faith so that they might give glory

To you through their lives of service.

Amen

Special thanks to all the Family Educators in the Botany-Randwick Network who contributed to a successful evening.

Lucille Gravina is a Family Educator at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Randwick and St Margaret Mary’s Randwick North