Catholic students blaze a trail

Sydney Motorsport Park in Eastern Creek hosted an exhilarating display of endurance and determination as the Sydney Catholic Schools cross country championships took center stage on a perfect winter’s day.

The 22 May competition saw participants from various schools showcasing their talent, with fierce competition and an electric atmosphere.

In the senior boys category, the athletes tackled an arduous 8km course that spanned sand, grass, gravel, and asphalt.

Leading the pack was Ethan McKenzie from St Mary’s Cathedral College, who delivered an exceptional performance with a time of 26 minutes and 50 seconds.

Billy Zavetsanos of Marcellin College Randwick secured a commendable second place, with a time of 27 minutes and 25 seconds.

Brendan Felice from Bosco College Engadine completed the top three, finishing just behind Zavetsanos with a time of 27 minutes and 31 seconds.

Meanwhile, the senior girls division faced a challenging 6km course that tested their stamina and resilience.

Mia Toohey from De la Salle College Cronulla showcased her remarkable skill and determination, clinching the first-place victory with an impressive time of 24 minutes and 41 seconds.

Adelaide Marshall from Domremy Catholic College Five Dock secured the second spot, completing the course in 28 minutes and 28 seconds.

Kirsten Ellis from Clancy Catholic College West Hoxton rounded out the top three with a time of 27 minutes and 31 seconds.

The competition witnessed standout performances from student athletes who navigated diverse terrains with unwavering focus and strength.

Their dedication and commitment to the sport were evident in the exceptional times they achieved.