Catholic gifts for Christmas

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Do you need some last minute gift-buying inspiration that also comes with a spiritual boost?

Here are a few of the offerings from local Catholics who in the last year or two have been turning their talents to making sacramental items from their home-based businesses.

Little Vessels

Three Sydney friends, Rebecca Locke, Caroline Noone, and Lauren Jordan, struggled to find the resources they wanted in order to educate their children in the faith.

“We found out we were not alone in that often the resources we were after could only be found overseas and at a large shipping expense,” they said. “We felt God calling us to act on this and in response we recently opened a faith-filled online store named Little Vessels.

“Our vision is to assist parents, educators, and care-givers build and instill faith in children through a variety of contemporary, fun, engaging and affordable resources.”

Little Vessels sells books, toys, games, knitted crosses and rosaries suitable for children.

Find them at littlevessels.com.au

Beaded Armour

Sydney Catholic Tomislav Uskok began making customised rosary beads for men using highly durable paracord rope and metal beads, crucifixes and medals.

Impressive in size, they’re becoming a regular sight at the monthly Men’s Rosary Crusade event which sees hundreds of men gather at the St Mary’s Cathedral forecourt to pray for their families and the world.

Find them at Beaded Armour Facebook and Instagram

Filia Dei Veils

“The mantilla or chapel veil is becoming more and more popular in our modern times,” writes Jane Xie, parishioner at St Patrick’s in Kogarah.

“It is a uniquely feminine devotion, and today, many women choose to wear a mantilla as a sign of reverence and humility in front of the Blessed Sacrament during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and Eucharistic Adoration.”

This year has been big for Jane, with her business taking off at the same time as she’s been making preparations for her wedding in December.

Find them at filiadeiveils.com

Finding Joy

Finding Joy is an online store and mobile creative studio based in Western Sydney.

Joy Adan, a young Catholic mum from Sydney’s western suburbs, provides handpainted and personalised gifts, art supplies, calligraphy and sketch-note services for private events, and opportunities to learn through practice and play during creative workshops.

“Finding Joy is a channel to share my creative projects and to remind myself (and others!) it is always worth making time to find, express and celebrate the joys in life – even life’s simplest or messiest of moments can carry the sacred and profound,” says Joy.

While launched in 2016, she is updating her website and adding new products.

Find them at findingjoy.com.au

Let There Bee Light

After making a tree change and moving from Sydney, former Parousia Media staffer and mother of six Karen Manché began making 100 per cent beeswax hand-rolled Advent candle kits in her kitchen.

She also offers packs of natural-coloured tapered candles along with her Advent range. Now adding a number of beehives to the household, Karen hopes to expand to hand poured, solid beeswax candles next year.

Email Karen [email protected]