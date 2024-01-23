Badminton back in vogue for students

By Bethany Alvaro

Badminton may have enjoyed its hey-day last century but a recent gala day has highlighted the incredible energy, commitment, passion and teamwork of Sydney Catholic Schools students who love the sport.

More than 400 Year 7 to 12 students from 25 schools across the Sydney archdiocese came together recently for a day of competition and collaboration at the Roketto Badminton Centre in Lidcombe.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart College, Kensington, won the junior girls competition, with one of the players explaining that she has chased a shuttlecock with a racquet since she was four years old.

The junior boys winners came from Good Samaritan Catholic College, Hinchinbrook.

Marist Colleges wiped out the intermediate competition with Marist College, Penshurst, winning for the girls, and Marist College, Eastwood, winning for the boys.

In the senior competition, the winning girls team came from Trinity Catholic College, Auburn, and for the boys, Marist College, Eastwood, again came out on top.

Creating relationships with students from other Catholic schools is the most valuable feature of the gala days, said Casimir Catholic College, Marrickville, Year 11 student, Lusia Tupola.

“Gala days are for everyone to come together and get inspired,” she said.

Her classmate, Kieara Pereira-Meredith said playing in doubles teams is her favourite part of the sport.

“Being with your friends on court is always a plus,”

she said.