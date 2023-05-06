All Saints all over it in first round netball

Off the back of an exciting few weeks nationally for the sport, netball is back in action at Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS).

A spectacular first round of the new Netball season at Woodward Park, with student, teacher and parent spectators alike enjoying the display of sporting prowess.

An exciting match up in the senior division kicked off the term, with 2022 intermediate conference runners-up All Saints Liverpool set to take on 2022 senior conference runners-up Mary MacKillop College Wakeley.

Both sides knew the bittersweet taste of second place, and were determined to do themselves one better this year. Straight out of the gates, All Saints did not hold back.

They moved the ball down the court with definitive leads, split second decision making and clean footwork.

In defense, they stuck tight one-on-one, dictating Mary MacKillop’s space and causing enough pressure to force held balls and wayward passes.

They reaped the rewards of this in the half time score, with a 10-goal lead at 16-6. Mary MacKillop had their work cut out for them, and the second half was a true testament to their grit, determination and never-give-up attitude.

The final score was 23-13, with 7 goals apiece scored in the final half. Despite their rocky start, Mary MacKillop rose to the occasion and proved that they too are a force to be reckoned with in this competition.

All Saints Coach Lara Kirkland said it was “a great first game, just need to get our positioning right, but looking forward to an awesome season.”