Update: continuing prayer requested for injured Schoenstatt Sister

The Schoenstatt Sisters at Mulgoa have thanked everyone for their prayers following the car accident of 9 November and requested continuing prayer for the one sister remaining in hospital in a critical condition

Shirley Hall from the Schoenstatt Sisters based at Mulgoa in NSW, Australia, today thanked everybody for their prayers following the accident and asked for them to continue for the remaining Sister still in hospital in a critical condition.

“Many of you would have seen an item in the news yesterday about five of the Schoenstatt Sisters from Mulgoa who were in a car accident, thankfully four of the Sisters have now been discharged from hospital however one is still in a critical condition in hospital,” she said.

“The Sisters have received many messages of prayers and support for those who were injured as well as for the other Sisters who are part of this community.

“The fact that we are truly united as one Schoenstatt Family has been felt by the Sisters.

“Please know that the Sisters are really grateful for all your thoughts, prayers and offers of support they have received and I have been asked, on their behalf to thank you all most sincerely.”

Life-time member of the Schoenstatt movement Bernard Toutounji said his prayers were with the whole community following the accident.

“This accident is just such a tragic occurrence and we are all praying with them and for them,” he said.

“All of the Sisters will be offering this present suffering as a gift to the Lord through the hands of his Mother, something they have lived their lives doing and taught all of the members of Schoenstatt to do.

“As a lay movement, Schoenstatt is made up of many branches – men, women, youth, families – but certainly in Australia it has been enlivened and guided by the faithful witness and dedication of the Sisters.

“Part of my love for the movement is the Sisters – young and old – whose love for the spirituality is so evident.”

