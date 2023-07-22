Students’ skills above par at Golf championship

Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) recently hosted the SCS golf championships at the picturesque St Michael’s Golf Course in Little Bay, featuring the top 40 golfers from across Sydney.

The event was held on Monday, June 20th and was an exciting competition exclusively for individuals with exceptional skill and proficiency on the golf course.

The St.Michael’s golf course, known for its stunning coastal scenery and outstanding fairways, served as the perfect backdrop for the championship—as did the whales migrating north for warmer waters.

The course was challenging, testing the participants’ precision and strategic decision-making at every turn.

The boys’ division showcased golfers with a handicap of 12 or better, who displayed talent and remarkable precision on the fairways, making them formidable contenders for the championship title.

Alex Radevski from Aquinas College Menai won the open boys division with an exceptional score of one under, retaining his 2022 championship title.

Similarly, the girls’ division featured accomplished golfers from across the Archdiocese of Sydney, who showed finesse and determination on the greens, mastering the intricacies of the sport.

Camilla Casafus from OLSH Kensington won the open girls division with a score of eight over.

The SCS golf championships not only provide a platform for exceptional golfers to showcase their skills, but also encourage camaraderie, sportsmanship, and healthy competition, embodying the true spirit of the game.

It was a thrilling and successful event, now in its second year, and a testament to the students’ commitment to their craft.

Sean Mullaly from Sydney Catholic Schools sport felt like the competition now in its second year is a winner.

“We have students playing on their staff development days, coming to St Michael’s from all over Sydney. It’s a testament to their commitment to their craft,” he said.