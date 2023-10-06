Rugby NSW Centre of Excellence hosts unforgettable rugby union holiday camp

The Rugby NSW Centre of Excellence at Daceyville recently played host to a thrilling holiday camp that left participants with memories to last a lifetime. This action-packed camp, for over 50 SCS students, held at the state-of-the-art venue, was a haven for budding rugby enthusiasts and those looking to explore the world of rugby like never before.

Skills of rugby was the first activity on the agenda, and it set the tone for a day of excitement and learning.

Participants, ranging from beginners to those with some extensive rugby experience, had the unique opportunity to refine their rugby skills under the guidance of experienced NSWRU coaches.

The Rugby NSW Centre of Excellence provided the ideal setting for participants to sharpen their techniques, fostering a love for the sport.

One of the highlights of the camp was modified rugby sevens, where the traditional rugby rules were adapted to create a fun and inclusive atmosphere. This allowed everyone to join in the rugby action, regardless of their skill level, ensuring that the camp was a place for all to enjoy the sport.

Wheelchair rugby immersion was another remarkable activity that provided a life-changing experience for the participants.

Led by none other than coach and Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Edmondson, students had the privilege of immersing themselves in the world of wheelchair rugby.

Andrew was impressed with the event, saying “it’s great to see the students involved and the school sector taking on wheelchair rugby without the hesitations of it being a contact sport.”

This activity not only taught them the nuances of the game but also offered an inspiring glimpse into the resilience and determination required to excel in Paralympic sports.

The highlight of the wheelchair rugby Immersion was undoubtedly the chance to play the game themselves, using specially-designed wheelchairs. This hands-on experience left a lasting impression on the participants, fostering a deep understanding and appreciation for the sport and its athletes.

The wheelchair rugby holiday program offered both an opportunity for students with and without disability to experience the game of wheelchair rugby and the mainstream Talent ID Rugby students to have an immersion experience into disability sport. The Rugby NSW Centre of Excellence holiday camp was a resounding success, leaving participants with improved rugby skills, unforgettable memories, and a newfound appreciation for the sport.

The combination of traditional rugby skills, modified games, and the unique wheelchair rugby immersion made this camp an all-encompassing rugby experience that catered to all interests and abilities.