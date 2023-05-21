Penshurst girls soccer win over Bethany

Week three of sport brought with it a host of exciting match ups, including a local derby in the intermediate girls soccer.

Marist Catholic College Penshurst, now well experienced in the girl’s leagues, took on a consistent Bethany side.

Both teams began strong, moving the ball swiftly through the midfield. Possession was divided almost evenly among both teams.

“The attack went back and forth. Penshurst dominated with our shot opportunities and we were fortunate enough to get a goal,” Penshurst coach Michael Falzon said.

Although half time had a 1-0 score in favour of Penshurst, it was still anybody’s match.

Both teams had to reevaluate during the break, with Mr Falzon taking the opportunity to remind his girls not to stray from the game plan.

“I told them to focus on keeping their process in place, and it will eventually lead to scoring more goals,” he said.

The way his team took this advice and put it into play out on field was a huge testament to the young women of Penshurst.

The forwards stayed steady and consistent in attack and the central defence and midfield ensure Bethany hardly got a look in for a goal.

They stayed relentless, slowly chipping away and reaped the rewards with another two goals scored, earning an impressive hattrick for Isabella Apostolou.

The last goal of the game was particularly notable, a “cracker” in the words of Mr Falzon.

The ball traveled out to the far left of the field, where it was then cut back into Isabella Apostolou in the middle.

It was there she beat two defenders, then took a shot from 35 meters out to score in the top left corner of the goal. A storybook finish to a hard-earned win.

As the ladder stands, there are three teams at the top; Penshurst, St Patrick’s Sutherland, and St John Bosco Engadine.

Catch a top of the table clash with Penshurst set to take on Engadine in an exciting match next round.