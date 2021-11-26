World Youth Day spirit gathers pace

Just as the joy and energy of huge events such as World Youth Day was beginning to seem a distant memory, Sydney’s young people came out in their hundreds to honour their Catholic faith and community last Sunday evening.



The occasion was the Feast of Christ the King, chosen by Pope Francis for the hosting of diocesan versions of World Youth Day, with the next international gathering scheduled for August 2023 in Lisbon.

More than 800 young people from parishes, schools, and university chaplaincies gathered from across the archdiocese with Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP for Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral. It was followed by a smaller gathering of around 100 young people in the cathedral hall due to pandemic restrictions.