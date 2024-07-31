World Youth Day Lisbon: A year on

A year ago today, the Portuguese capital Lisbon, was home to one and half million pilgrims as they gathered to celebrate the 38th World Youth Day, which was presided over by Pope Francis.

Having been postponed due to the pandemic, it was the pope’s first trip after undergoing surgery, visiting Lisbon, Fatima and the sick.

However most of his time was dedicated to the young people, to whom he delivered messages like this:

“Have, therefore, the courage to replace fears with dreams; replace fears with dreams. Do not be administrators of fears but entrepreneurs of dreams!”

One of the most memorable messages was his invitation to everyone to become part of the church.

“In the church, there is room for everyone. ‘Father, but I am a disgraced person; I am a poor person. Is there room for me?” There is room for everyone,” he said.

“Everyone together each one in his own language. Everyone in his own language, repeat after me: ‘Everyone, everyone, everyone.'”

This final message left by the pope on World Youth Day has been one that he has continued to insist on during his pontificate.