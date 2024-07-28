The getting of wisdom: Why Grandparent’s Day matters

Tears spring to Fr Roberto Keryakos’ eyes recalling the pride in his grandmother, Anna Maria, long suffering from dementia, but proudly watching his ordination live streamed to her nursing home, 3 years ago.

“She recognised it was her grandson being ordained. It was beautiful. And then being able to anoint her after that day and of course, celebrating her funeral, it’s a beautiful dignity that priests get to share in. These moments and their memories are certainly cherished by me,” said Fr Roberto.

He especially attributes both his grandmothers Anna-Maria and Marie on setting him on his journey towards priesthood.

“My Lebanese grandma, Marie, just had a love of our Lord. She was very prayerful, attending Mass every day. And I remember my mum telling us stories about asking my Italian grandmother, Anna-Maria. When she would ask for ice cream, she would say to my mother, ‘Why don’t you offer up your suffering as a beautiful flower to our Lord?’ That devotion played a very important role in me being a priest today.“

Its why World Grandparents and the Elderly Day on Sunday 28 July, inaugurated by Pope Francis in 2021, holds a special place in Fr Roberto’s heart.

“My Italian grandparents Anna-Maria and Amerigo on my mother’s side, and Lebanese grandparents Marie and Youssef from my dad’s side, came from the golden generation,” he explains.

“They knew tragedy and they remind us of sacrifice, perseverance and pure grit. In the second world war, my grandparents from Italy, were displaced by the Germans. SS soldiers pointed their guns at them! My paternal grandparents experienced the devastation of Civil War in Lebanon,” he said.

With busy parents, Fr Roberto remembers their invaluable role in his upbringing.

“They would pick me up from school. When I joined St Mary’s Cathedral College choir as a little boy, my maternal grandpa, Amerigo, would take me on the train for the first few weeks, just to get used to catching a train.

“I have the great privilege of remembering my grandparents at every Mass I celebrate, in some way giving back to them what they have done for me.”

For this year’s theme, Pope Francis has chosen a line from Psalm 71, “Do not cast me off in my old age.”

“We must let older people know that they are needed and that they are essential to building the world of tomorrow,” Pope Francis declared.

It’s a directive Marsfield mother, Corrine Dosoruth, has put into action in her parish, initiating a Nursing Home Outreach program that sees more than a dozen teenagers visit a local nursing home to connect and pray with the elderly.

“My grandmother, Mary, lived with us growing up. She was the one who taught me my faith. From a very early age, she took me to Mass every Saturday evening. She taught me everything from choosing the right boyfriend, helping me with homework, introducing me to reading and cramming in my head that I need a good Catholic boy and that chastity is a gift.”

Her love for her grandmother instilled in Corrine a lifelong desire to connect with the elderly through the Outreach program.

The idea came to Corrine after taking her 13-year-old son, Cayden, a budding singer, to entertain and pray with residents at a local retirement village.

Cayden’s impromptu visit proved such a hit, Corrine put the feelers out to the young people of her parish. Over a dozen signed up, eager to visit and spread the love earlier this month.

“It’s all about bringing joy,” she said. “The reward for me is seeing the smiles on all the faces.”

By facilitating these connections, Corrine sees the fruits of honouring the wisdom of the elderly, whilst enriching the younger generations with invaluable insights and life lessons.

“Grandparents Day is a great way of honouring our grandparents, celebrating them,” said Corrine.

The World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday in July.