Pope Francis: We must not be predators of creation

In his message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, Pope Francis asked humanity not to become arrogant. He said humans must change from being “predators” of the world to “farmers” of the Earth, which God entrusted to man.

He strongly criticised those who believe the Earth can be manipulated to satisfy the interests of man.

“This must be our attitude towards creation: we must protect it. Because if we destroy creation, creation will destroy us. Let’s not forget that.”

The environment has been a strong theme, throughout his pontificate. He pointed out that his encyclical Laudato si’ was not simply about protecting the environment; it was about protecting nature because consequences are paid for by those who do not have the resources to flee.

This day of prayer will be celebrated in the Catholic Church on 1 September and the motto for that day is “Hope and act with Creation.”