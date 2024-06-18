Running to victory: 2024 SCS cross country championships

Over four thousand students from primary and secondary schools have taken to the track to compete in the Sydney Catholic Schools Cross Country Championships 2024.

The event saw students run with dedication and effort for the chance to progress to the next stage of competition at the NSW Catholic Primary Schools (CPS) and NSW Combined Catholic College (CCC) level of competition.

Sydney Catholic Schools Manager of Sport, Declan Donohue said that the event was a “huge success, filled with determination, teamwork, and great sportsmanship.”

“Every runner pushed their limits, making it a memorable day of achievements and unity. The lawn and marshalling area was a tapestry of school colours, crests and medals, it really was a sight to behold.”

The primary race was held on 14 May at Sydney Motor Sport Park, Eastern Creek. Nearly three thousand primary school students competed in the race, which was either on the two or three kilometre course.

Over five thousand viewers tuned into the livestream of the event, a testament to the volume of support the championships received.

Jake Green (Holy Family, Menai) and Isla Bates (St Christophers, Panania) came first in the 8/9 age group. Dylan Green (Holy Family, Menai) and Scout Koernig (St Aloysius, Cronulla) took the top spot for the 10 years group.

Jaxon West (St Aloysius, Cronulla) and Avia Luketic (St Michael’s, Stanmore) came first for the 11s. Finally, Harry Fogarty (St John Bosco, Engadine) and Emily Halim (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Randwick) came first in the 12/13 category.

Two hundred students succeeded in the championships and will progress to the NSW CPS race.

On 22 May at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre, 1341 students across secondary schools in the Archdiocese of Sydney competed in the three, four, six, or eight kilometre race. This was the first year that the secondary competition was held at this new venue, and it proved to be a success amongst students and organisers of the competition.

“SCS cross country was held at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre for the first time this year. The students really embraced the challenge of a true cross country course and enjoyed the opportunity to compete at a world class venue,” said secondary cross country convener, Chris Thornburn.

Isaac Zreika (Trinity Catholic College, Auburn) and Veronica Rogers (Our Lady of Mercy College, Burraneer) placed first in the 12 years age group. Joshua Bartle (Rosebank College, Five Dock) and Lilly Molachino (Bethany College, Hurstville) came first in the 13 years category.

Lachlan Wheeler (St John Bosco, Engadine) and Layla White (Our Lady of Mercy College, Burraneer) placed first in the 14s. Hamish Carson (St Patrick’s College, Sutherland) and Alexsis Hudson (Brigidine College, Randwick) came first in the 15s category.

Raj Naidu (St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney) and Matilda Richards (Mount St Joseph’s, Milperra) placed first in the 16 years age group.

Archie Daley (Marcellin College, Randwick) and Charlotte Kurtz-Marshall (Domremy Catholic College, Five Dock) came first in the 17 years category. Finally, Tadhg Nolan (Marist Catholic College, North Shore) and Claudia Peterie (Rosebank College, Five Dock) took the top spot for the 18 and older age group.

One hundred and seventy secondary students will progress forward to the NSWCCC level of competition, held in conjunction with the NSW CPS competition on 5 June at Sydney International Equestrian Centre.

Winter championships approach

The Sydney Catholic Schools Interschool Sport program for secondary students is more vibrant than ever as students enter the home stretch of Term Two.

With a total of 3804 rounds of a variety of sports being played across 425 teams throughout the term, students are given countless opportunities to get active and get involved.

This term, students are competing in games of netball (boys and girls), football (boys and girls), and rugby league (boys). This year is the first year that All Abilities OzTag for boys and girls will be included in the Winter Sydney Championship Competition.

The All-Abilities competition allows students with a range of diverse physical needs to partake in a fair and inviting competition.

Education Sport Officer for Conference Three, Mark Hildebrandt, noted the fierce competition, explaining the eagerness of students to come out on top.

“Things are heating up at Term 2 Thursday sport,” he said.

“The teams in netball, football and All Ability OzTag are competing across conferences for the chance to be crowned conference champion and the chance to take on teams from other conferences to be ultimately crowned Sydney Catholic Schools Champions in their respective competitions.”

The Winter Championships Finals (31 July/1 August) will be live streamed and all information will be published here.

To stay updated on the events of the NSW CPS and NSW CCC cross country championships, visit their website for on the day results and updates.