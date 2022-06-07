“What is a Woman” Review

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In January, an episode of The Dr Phil Show was dubbed “controversial” in which trans activists debated conservative podcaster Matt Walsh over the topic of gender ideology and identity.

Walsh argued against the introduction of transgenderism to children and the use of non-gendered pronouns, but it was the issue of womanhood that revealed a critical chink in gender ideology’s woke armour.

When asked the question, “What is a Woman?”, the trans activists were unable to define the term even though they repeatedly made the claim that trans-women were women.

“Walsh’s ‘everyman’ demeanour and composure in questioning is akin to the comical style of Michael Moore or Borat.”

The absurdity of gender ideology was on full display as the activists struggled to give a coherent answer, leaning on vague nonsensical statements.

Clips of the exchange went viral and pressure from the radical left forced CBS and Hulu to pull the episode off their broadcasting services.

Encouraged by the fallout, Walsh and his Daily Wire colleagues have produced the entertaining, illuminating yet at times frightening documentary “What is a Woman?” that exposes the flawed logic behind the gender ideology movement.

Released on 2 June to coincide with the beginning of Pride Month, ‘What is a Woman?” takes the viewer around the United States and across the world on a mission to answer the question proposed in the film’s title.

Walsh lays the foundation for his investigation by seeking to establish definitions of sex and gender in use today through a range of well-balanced and eye-opening interviews.

While progressive protestors and gender ideology professors stammer their way to incoherency, it is the “conservative” responses given by the Maasai Tribe of Nairobi, Africa, and an elderly Star Wars shopkeeper which appear to be grounded in reality.

Walsh’s ‘everyman’ demeanour and composure in questioning is akin to the comical style of Michael Moore or Borat. It’s remarkably effective in creating the right environment for his subjects to open up, usually to their detriment.

“The documentary touches upon key gender-related controversies such as the dominance of trans women in women’s sports …”

An interview with a family therapist illustrates this perfectly as Walsh is affirmed for questioning his own gender after confessing a love of scented candles and the TV show Sex in the City.

Later, clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson speaks on the dangers of therapists who focus on gender-affirming patients who have come to them with real problems.

The documentary touches upon key gender-related controversies such as the dominance of trans women in women’s sports and the fear of some female athletes to voice concerns about engaging biological males, both in competition and in the shower room.

Most disturbing is a segment on the indoctrination of young children and the effects of transition surgeries.

Psychiatrist Miriam Grossman gives a history of the unethical techniques and studies that have shaped the transgender movement, while paediatrician Dr Michelle Forcier gives an unapologetic account on her use of dangerous puberty blockers, used to chemically castrate sex offenders, to transition children.

An emotional testimony on the painful effects of transition surgeries by trans man and founder of TReVoices, Scott Newgent, really hits home the sinister truth of the transgender agenda.

Newgent breaks down while revealing that this experimental surgery is being conducted on children without any discussion of the risks or its permanence.

“‘What is a Woman?’ provides a fair scope of both leftist and conservative beliefs on core gender issues, however it could be a more robust resource for Christians if a little more time was given to those arguments against gender ideology and the transgender agenda.”

It wouldn’t be a Matt Walsh production if it didn’t mention his best-selling children’s book Johnny the Walrus about a little boy who’s forced, by the ‘internet people’, to make a decision between the little boy he is and the things he pretends to be.

But in the context of shining a light on the dangers of the indoctrination of children, Walsh’s unashamed plug is forgivable.

“What is a Woman?” provides a fair scope of both leftist and conservative beliefs on core gender issues, however it could be a more robust resource for Christians if a little more time was given to those arguments against gender ideology and the transgender agenda.

Watch the Documentary “What is a Woman?” by subscribing via The Daily Wire website.