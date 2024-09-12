Caring for pets can teach us about Christian love

I was on retreat when I stumbled upon her. In truth, she was a pitiful sight to behold. Her ear was bleeding, and severely deformed, as though it had been ripped off of her, and a large tumour had taken root at the side of her face. Without a second thought, my hands reached out, cradling her fragile body to my chest, while my friend called the site-manager for help.

Hours later, after the animal had been taken to the vet, my friend shared an insight that struck a deep chord. She saw a striking parallel between the suffering of this creature and our own spiritual journey.

Just as I had embraced the wounded animal, so does Christ hold us close in our vulnerability, offering healing and comfort.

The Book of Job invites us to reflect on this connection: “Ask the animals what they think. Let them teach you. Let the birds tell you what’s going on. Put your ear to the earth and learn. Listen: the fish in the ocean will tell you their stories. Isn’t it clear that they all know and agree that God is in every living thing?” (Job 12: 7-10).

In recent times, the role of animals in Christian spirituality has become a topic of debate. While many adults might view animals primarily for what they can provide, children often appreciate them simply for their intrinsic value. I have always held onto this perspective, with my love for animals rooted in the belief that we share a common “littleness.”

Animals, in their inherent “littleness,” reflect and give God glory in a very special way. Despite their very differing personalities, my pets serve as mirrors, reminding me of my own smallness and dependence on God. For just as pets rely on their owners for love and other necessities, so too, are we dependent on Christ for our own needs.

Moreover, animals illuminate an essential truth about love. They teach us that true love requires vulnerability.

As CS Lewis poignantly writes, “To love at all is to be vulnerable. Love anything and your heart will be wrung and possibly broken. If you want to make sure of keeping it intact you must give it to no one, not even an animal.”

Our interactions with animals remind us of our universal vocation: that is, to love and to love well.

Through my experiences with animals, I have come to appreciate their role in my spiritual journey. They have become to me, almost a sacramental—a way to encounter Christ and experience his love in the everyday.