Vocations flow in Broken Bay diocese

October is proving to be a bounty of vocational activity for the Diocese of Broken Bay.

Bishop Anthony Randazzo received the Profession of Faith, Oath of Fidelity and Personal Declarations of Freedom from three ordinands, Rogelio (Roger) Delmonte, Aldrin Valdehueza and Samuel French on Sunday 4 October at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, Waitara.

The three are to be ordained deacons this month; in the case of Roger Delmonte, Bishop Randazzo ordained him to the diaconate on Wednesday this week, just days after accepting his profession of faith.

Bishop Randazzo said the vocations growth in his diocese was a “sign of great encouragement to us and we thank God for the way in which the Spirit moves in our community bringing forth generous men to serve and lead our people.”

Samuel French, aged 26 said it was his hope that “the sacramental grace of the diaconate may increase in me and my diocesan brothers what we have gained in formation, more closely conforming our hearts to the servant heart of Jesus in the service of God and His holy people.”

Bishop Randazzo will also ordain Aldrin Valdehueza on 14 October at Our Lady of Dolours Church, Chatswood, and Samuel French on Thursday 22 October at St Agatha’s Church, Pennant Hills.

Mr Valdehueza, aged 38, said it was unfortunate his family and closest friends from overseas will not be able to join him for the occasion but that he looked at the situation in a perspective of hope and in solidarity with the millions of suffering people throughout the world living in a time of pandemic.

But that’s not all.

Bishop Randazzo will institute seminarians Huy Tan, Tân Nguyen, Shayne D’Cunha, and Diaconate Aspirants Richard Houwing and Eric Leahy into the Ministry of Lector on 7 November.

