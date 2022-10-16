Vinnies, GoFundMe bond to help battlers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The world’s largest social fundraising platform has announced a ground-breaking partnership with an Australian Catholic agency to assist with the rising cost of living.

In one of the first-of-its-kind collaborations, crowdfunding giant GoFundMe is aligning with Vinnie’s NSW to better support people who are struggling to make ends meet.

GoFundMe’s year on year data reveals a 183% increase in the number of fundraisers referencing Australia’s rental or housing crisis, which is being blamed for the huge numbers of people at crisis point.

“This type of charity partnership, working with the likes of Vinnies, are some of the first of their kind for GoFundMe in Australia.”

Regional Director for Australia, Nicola Britton, said its platform had seen a marked increase in the numbers of Australians appealing for help, citing the widening gap between income and daily expenses.

She said the issue had been compounded by household’s monthly bills including food, utilities and petrol becoming so unaffordable that crowdfunding had become the only option.

“This type of charity partnership, working with the likes of Vinnies, are some of the first of their kind for GoFundMe in Australia,” she said.

“By connecting GoFundMe fundraisers with Vinnies’ services, we aim to help source longer-term solutions to ensure those in need no longer need to rely on community fundraising to cover rising cost of living expenses.

“Of late we’ve noticed it takes just one unexpected bill, or a medical expense not previously budgeted for, to tip someone into financial distress.

“Often the amounts are modest, a few thousand dollars to help put a deposit down on a new rental, to cover the cost of temporary accommodation or relocation so in this situation, small donations make a massive difference for those in need.

“But the good news is that generous Australians are stepping up to back one another through these turbulent times.

“As the platform and its donor base grows, partnerships like these will become more commonplace as we build the foundations to make sure that GoFundMe is the most helpful place for Australians in need.”

“Working on the principle of large numbers of people donating small amounts of money, it makes a popular alternative to asking for handouts …”

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe has raised more than $9 billion from more than 120 million donations harnessing the power of social networks and the internet to give people the means to raise funds relying on the kindness of their community.

Working on the principle of large numbers of people donating small amounts of money, it makes a popular alternative to asking for handouts from government agencies and non-profits.

Traditionally, the most common reasons for crowdfunding included medical expenses, education, volunteer programs, youth sports and funerals and memorials, however as record numbers of Australian’s are in financial crisis basic necessities like food, rent and electricity bills are becoming more common.