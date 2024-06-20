Why I’m doing the Vinnies CEO Sleepout tonight

Tonight, I will participate in the 2024 CEO Winter Sleepout in order to help meet the needs of homeless people. For me, this is a practical way of putting my faith into action. The sleepout is a good cause because it gives very practical help to those in need by raising money and community awareness.

Over the years, a number of directors from Sydney Catholic Schools have been involved in the sleepout. For me, this is a really practical way of giving witness to our mission.

Last week, I made a really simple video explaining why I am doing what I am doing. You can view it at the top of the page.

I want to thank those who have sponsored me so far, it is greatly appreciated.

If you would like to contribute to my fundraising efforts, please use the QR code in the video or go to the link here.

The fundraising page details how many services, meals and beds have been made possible by the monies I have raised, and it is updated regularly. This gives you a real sense of the difference a few dollars can make.

One of the reasons why I chose to do the sleepout was to help motivate and encourage our school communities to do something similar. It has worked.

Dozens of our schools have taken up the challenge and are holding their own “sleepouts” in the coming month. St Ursula’s Kingsrove raised over 15K in one night!!!!

Thank you for considering this cause.