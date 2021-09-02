Video series helps parents in sacramental preparation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Life, Marriage and Family Team (LMF) in the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation has produced a series of videos, aimed specifically at helping parents as they prepare their children to receive the three great sacraments of Reconciliation, First Holy Communion and Confirmation.

As the first educators in the faith, the new series features three videos covering each sacrament with LMF Team Leader, Mr Steven Buhagiar and Sacramental Life and RCIA Coordinator Mr Simon Yeak guiding parents through practical tips as they help their children prepare for these landmark moments in their faith journey as young Catholics.

“It’s very rare to find resources specifically targeted at parents for their children and this is of vital importance because the vocation of the parent is no longer just about their own sanctity. Their vocation involves the sanctity of their family”, Mr Yeak explained.

“So with each of these videos, we made sure that we were telling parents that they are the principal educators of their child and that the most important education they can give them is to pass on the faith”.

The videos begin with an explanation of the theological significance of each sacrament, followed by reflection around key scripture passages, examples of saints as role models for those preparing for the sacraments and then the sharing of resources to guide parents in the sacramental preparation of their child.

With churches currently closed to public Masses during the current COVID-19 lockdown, Mr Yeak said he hopes the video series helps parents as well as parish sacramental coordinators to be well prepared when restrictions are eased and the sacraments can be celebrated again.

“The videos will help parents towards a greater appreciation and understanding of what they’re entering into more intentionally when the lockdown ends. They’ll be able to come to a greater appreciation of the sacraments, not only for their child, but also for themselves and for how it helps them in their vocation towards their child”, he explained.

The video series is available on the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney You Tube channel (search: Life, Marriage and Family Team)

Video Series: