If you want to work in the Vatican, you have to follow these rules…

The Vatican has released new rules for the employees of the Fabric of St Peter’s Basilica, who are in charge of restoration and maintenance. They make up about 120 of the approximate 3,000 workers of the Vatican.

A few of the rules include: no visible tattoos, no body piercings and no cohabitation before marriage.

The new provisions were released on the Feast of Sts Peter and Paul ahead of the Jubilee year of 2025. They apply to all employees of the administration of St Peter’s Basilica, from security and protocol positions, to artists and maintenance workers.

In regard to cohabitation, the rules state employees must “commit to adhering to principles of exemplary religious and moral conduct.” They also prevent involvement in media interviews without authorization and “taking part in activities, or attending rallies, which are inappropriate for a Vatican employee.”

Employees who do not comply with the new rules risk suspension.