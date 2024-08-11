Vatican publishes lexicon to confront misinterpretations of end-of-life issues

In light of recent end-of-life issues making headlines, the Vatican published a document explaining its teachings on these issues.

Entitled “Small lexicon for end-of-life,” it breaks down important words and phrases dealing with topics like euthanasia, the vegetative state and assisted suicide.

Five European countries have legalised euthanasia and in the United States, assisted suicide is legal in nine states and Washington, DC. In Australia, voluntary assisted dying became legal in every Australian state as of June this year.

Written by members of the Pontifical Academy for Life, its goal is to reiterate the church’s traditional stance on these topics and avoid misinterpretations.

For example, the document clarifies the three circumstances where it is morally acceptable to withdraw artificial nutrition and hydration. These are when:

1) They are no longer clinically effective, meaning when the tissues are no longer able to absorb the administered substances.

2) They are unavailable in the healthcare setting.

3) They cause the patient “excessive burden or significant physical discomfort” due to the instruments used.

The new Vatican document ends with a form where a person can outline how they wish to approach health care treatments in the face of illness, disability and death.

“In sickness, patients desperately need help making sense of their tremendous suffering, going beyond mere human reasoning and emotions, with a perspective that encompasses the entire spiritual and transcendent dimension of the person,” said Gabriella Gambin, Under-secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

“Small lexicon for end-of-life” builds on the document the Vatican released four years ago that re-emphasises the importance of “upholding” the relationship and dialogue between patient and healthcare providers.