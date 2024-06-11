Pope Francis’ humour is put to the test

Pope Francis is expected to meet with over 100 comedians from 15 countries Friday 14 June, where he will speak to the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Chris Rock.

The meeting is organised by the Vatican’s dicastery for Communication and for Culture and Education.

In a press release for the event, the Vatican says the meeting “aims to establish a link between the Catholic Church and comic artists.”

- Advertisement -

Last year, the pope had yet another meeting with many notable figures. This time, it was with over 200 artists, actors and musicians in the Sistine Chapel.