UN General Assembly president and pope meet at Vatican to discuss environment care

The president of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, visited the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis to discuss diplomacy, dialogue and care for the environment.

The UN President gave him a pin, which reads, “Choose sustainability,” acknowledging that the topic is close to the pope’s heart.

Pope Francis returned the gesture by giving the President a bronze plaque made in the Vatican workshops. On it is the phrase, “Peace is a fragile flower.”

This meeting was part of the President’s official visit to Rome to discuss the current global food crisis and was at the invitation of the Director of the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

A recent 2024 UN report shows more than 700 million people faced hunger in 2023 and one-third of the global population does not have economic access to healthy food.