Ukrainian priests freed from Russian prison

Two Ukrainian priests were released from Russian captivity on 27 June as part of a ten-prisoner exchange. They were kidnapped in November 2022 by Putin’s troops and imprisoned in Russia.

The Greek Catholic Church had been demanding the release of the priests for more than a year and appealing to the international community. They also claim that they received alarming evidence that they were being tortured on a daily basis.

Upon their arrival in Ukraine, they were welcomed by the nuncio. Pope Francis also announced the news and continued to call for the release of all prisoners.

“I give thanks to God for the release of the two Greek Catholic priests,” Pope Francis said. “May all the prisoners of this war come home soon! Let us pray together: may all the prisoners come home.”

This action is one part of the Vatican’s diplomatic plan. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked the Holy See for its mediation from his social media accounts.

The Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church also extended his gratitude, not only to the pope, but to Cardinal Parolin and Cardinal Zuppi as well.