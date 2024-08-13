Ukraine’s recent attack makes “peace seem further away”

The Vatican has continued its call for peace in Ukraine, with Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, speaking about the recent Ukrainian attack in Russia, saying:

“These are very worrying developments because it means opening new fronts. In this sense, the possibilities of peace are getting further and further away.”

On 6 August, thousands of Ukrainian troops entered Russia’s western Kursk region, in what is now their farthest and most significant invasion since 2022. Cardinal Parolin responded reiterating the words of the pope, calling war a defeat where no one benefits.

The Cardinal had recently returned from a 6-day trip to Ukraine. He met with various religious leaders and president Zelensky, who touched on the impact of his presence in the country.

“Your Eminence, thank you so much that you found time, not only for the capital… I think it’s a good signal from the Vatican. Thank you for the support,” Zelenskyy said.

The two spoke about the need to end the conflict as soon as possible to prevent further loss of life, which is something the pope has also stressed on various occasions.

“I think of the mothers of the victims of the wars, of the soldiers who fell in this war in Ukraine; the Ukrainian and Russian mothers, who have both lost their children. This is the price of war,” Pope Francis said.

Since the war began, the Vatican has repeatedly sent aid to Ukraine. And recently, the Papal Almoner oversaw a new shipment carrying food, clothing and medicine to those in need in the country.