Friday, August 9, 2024
14.7 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsWorld

UK Catholic Church speaks out following stabbing of 3 girls

By Rome Reports
Rome Reports
Rome Reports
ROME REPORTS is a private, independent television news agency based in Rome, Italy, specialising in covering the Pope and the Vatican.

The Catholic Church in the UK has spoken out against both the “senseless killings” and violent protests that have erupted across the nation in the past week.

Three girls under the age of nine were brutally stabbed to death in England while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

They were murdered by a 17-year-old boy born in the UK to two immigrants from Rwanda. Since then, anti-immigration protests and riots have led to violence and the worst disorder seen in the UK in decades. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

Cardinal Nichols, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, spoke out in a joint statement with other churches that partially reads:

“We acknowledge the anger felt by many at these senseless killings. We also acknowledge deep and troubling anxiety about immigration.

“We have witnessed violent, racist attacks and intimidation on our streets. Racism has no place on our streets or in society and should not be stirred up in communities or online.”

Tributes to the young victims have taken place across the UK. And a memorial service for one of the victims, Alice, was held at the Catholic Church where she received her First Communion. In his tribute, the priest spoke of Alice’s “radiant smile.”

Previous article
Catholics in Nicaragua face new wave of persecution
Next article
Sr Moira Lynch, South Sudan’s Aussie angel, honoured in walk of fame
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2023