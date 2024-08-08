UK Catholic Church speaks out following stabbing of 3 girls

The Catholic Church in the UK has spoken out against both the “senseless killings” and violent protests that have erupted across the nation in the past week.

Three girls under the age of nine were brutally stabbed to death in England while attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

They were murdered by a 17-year-old boy born in the UK to two immigrants from Rwanda. Since then, anti-immigration protests and riots have led to violence and the worst disorder seen in the UK in decades. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

Cardinal Nichols, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, spoke out in a joint statement with other churches that partially reads:

“We acknowledge the anger felt by many at these senseless killings. We also acknowledge deep and troubling anxiety about immigration.

“We have witnessed violent, racist attacks and intimidation on our streets. Racism has no place on our streets or in society and should not be stirred up in communities or online.”

Tributes to the young victims have taken place across the UK. And a memorial service for one of the victims, Alice, was held at the Catholic Church where she received her First Communion. In his tribute, the priest spoke of Alice’s “radiant smile.”