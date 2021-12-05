Two more priests ordained for Sydney

When deacons Rafael Galicas and Anderson Rodas were ordained to the priesthood in St Mary's Cathedral on 3 December it was a moment of rejoicing all round. The ordinations of the two, both graduates of the Redemptoris Mater Neocatechumenal Seminary in Chester Hill, by Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP had been postponed twice before due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. Take a few minutes to sit back and enjoy the gallery of photographs captured by Catholic Weekly photographer Alphonsus Fok ...