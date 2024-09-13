Triathlon prodigy represents Australia on elite level

At just fifteen years old Kyle Mason is making a stand-out name for himself in the triathlon world, setting standards and reaching extraordinary goals.

His parents accredit his success to, “tenacity, curiosity of learning, sportsmanship and pure grit.”

From 15 to 25 of August the De La Salle Catholic College (Caringbah) student made his international competition debut as a part of the Australian Junior Elite team at the 2024 World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Townsville.

This event saw 4500 competitors from over 50 gather in North Queensland to compete in the ferocity of the triathlon—back to back swimming, running, and cycling.

“Representing Australia has always been a dream of mine, and to finally achieve that feels awesome,” Mason said.

“Racing around some of the strongest athletes in the world will definitely be a new experience. It’s a great way for me to learn how I can improve from people who have already achieved so much.”

Both of Kyle’s parents are triathletes; a sporting career seems to have been a path destined for him to follow.

“Whilst I was at the World Championships in Hamburg, we discovered the reason for my lacklustre performance was that I was pregnant with Kyle,” his mother, Kim Mason said.

“Kyle was raised very much in and around the sport and I feel that is where his love and inspiration has come from.”

His decision to pursue the sport was his own however, with his parents always allowing Kyle to make up his own mind.

“As a five-year-old I raced at the Cronulla triathlon club races, falling in love with the sport. Since then, my training has progressed to make me as strong as I can be,” Kyle said.

Kyle has since taken bronze at the National All Schools Triathlon in March 2024, was voted the Most Outstanding Athlete in the Tri NSW Emerging Talent Squad for the season, and has won three Australian 2km Beach Run Championships.

He will compete in the International Lifesaving Championships on the Gold Coast just two weeks after the Triathlon Championships.

And in the recent World Triathlon Multisport Championships, Kyle competed with stitches in his hand, and earned himself a Silver Medal in the Aquathon.

All of this doesn’t come without gruelling effort. Kyle describes the training process as “definitely a challenge.”

He wakes up at 5am to swim until 7am, and has an hour and a half run or bike session in the afternoon.

With this demanding schedule, Mason tries his best to find as much balance as he can in his day-to-day life and attempts to utilise the support systems around him to achieve holistic wellbeing.

“Everyone involved with me has given me huge support, my coaches, teachers, friends and of course my family. These people guide me towards making the important choices to find this balance,” he said.

“My school and Mr Peter Buxton have been extremely supportive in my journey. At the moment my balance is finding time at school to do my homework.”

Looking towards the future, Kyle hopes to excel further in his athletic career and represent Australia at the Olympics.

“I plan to make a career out of triathlon, travelling the world racing the best. Ultimately, I want to compete for my country in the Olympics, possibly in 2032 in Brisbane.”