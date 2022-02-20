Traditionis Custodes: a church big enough for all of us

Pope Francis is right: the Latin Mass movement has problems - for sure . But perhaps diversity in liturgical rites can help do away with the present problems

Reading Time: 4 minutesI love the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), but not to the exclusion of all other masses. Because of this, I don’t like Traditionis Custodes. Thankfully in Australia our bishops — like most bishops worldwide — have applied it with common sense and have left most TLM communities alone. I think Pope Benedict’s […]