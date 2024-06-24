Tour de France arrives at Vatican

Members of a delegation of the Tour de France went to the Vatican to discuss the event and give gifts to Pope Francis. They wanted to highlight how the meaning behind the tour was more than just sport.

“Along the roads of the Tour de France, there are men and women, French and foreigners, young and old. And they are all smiling,” said one of the members of the delegation.

“And apart from being the greatest race in the world, the most important thing is that on the roads of the Tour de France, people are together and smiling.”

The group also gifted the pope an original jersey of the historic Italian cyclist, Gino Bartali.

“You may have heard of him, he’s from Florence,” they told the pope. “He won the Tour de France twice and his family and the Bartali Museum has allowed us to give you this jersey.”

Pope Francis was also gifted the yellow jersey, usually worn by the leader of the competition. In this case, it is signed by the Danish winner of past competitions who will continue to compete in the Tour de France.