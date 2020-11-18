This Catholic Life Podcast: Movies That Make Us Think

Reading Time: < 1 minute













Episode #68 – Movies That Made Us Think

Host: Peter Holmes & Renée Köhler-Ryan

Guests: Cormac McCaughan

Find It On iTunes – This Catholic Life Podcast

• Arrival

• Inception

• The Matrix

• Who’s got the best Scottish accent 😊

• Blade Runner

• Avatar or Dances with Smurfs

• V for Vendetta

• The Lord of the Rings

• Babette’s Feast

• Captain America: Civil War

• Demolition Man

• Star Trek & the holodeck

• Signs

• Monty Python

• Fringe

• The Wire

• Iron Man 3

• Calvary

• Grand Torino

Subscribe:

iTunes, Google Play, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Stitcher, Anchor, TuneIn, Blubrry, Spreaker, Player.fm, Radio Public, Overcast

Connect with us:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @thiscatholiclifeau

Twitter: @catholiclifeau

Instagram: thiscatholiclifeau