This Catholic Life Podcast: Movies That Make Us Think

By
Peter Holmes
-
-




Episode #68 – Movies That Made Us Think

Host: Peter Holmes & Renée Köhler-Ryan
Guests: Cormac McCaughan

• Arrival
• Inception
• The Matrix
• Who’s got the best Scottish accent 😊
• Blade Runner
• Avatar or Dances with Smurfs
• V for Vendetta
• The Lord of the Rings
• Babette’s Feast
• Captain America: Civil War
• Demolition Man
• Star Trek & the holodeck
• Signs
• Monty Python
• Fringe
• The Wire
• Iron Man 3
• Calvary
• Grand Torino

