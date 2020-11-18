This Catholic Life Podcast: Movies That Make Us Think

Episode #68 – Movies That Made Us Think
Host: Peter Holmes & Renée Köhler-Ryan
Guests: Cormac McCaughan
Find It On iTunes – This Catholic Life Podcast
• Arrival
• Inception
• The Matrix
• Who’s got the best Scottish accent 😊
• Blade Runner
• Avatar or Dances with Smurfs
• V for Vendetta
• The Lord of the Rings
• Babette’s Feast
• Captain America: Civil War
• Demolition Man
• Star Trek & the holodeck
• Signs
• Monty Python
• Fringe
• The Wire
• Iron Man 3
• Calvary
• Grand Torino
Subscribe:
iTunes, Google Play, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Stitcher, Anchor, TuneIn, Blubrry, Spreaker, Player.fm, Radio Public, Overcast
Connect with us:
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: @thiscatholiclifeau
Twitter: @catholiclifeau
Instagram: thiscatholiclifeau