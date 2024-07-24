“Envision” offers a unique introduction to “Theology of the Body” for school students

Ascension Press is attracting some attention for “Envision,” their newly updated Theology of the Body (TOB) program for ages 11-14.

Teresa Tomeo recently spoke on Ave Maria Radio about the catchy, eight-part video and workbook series based on Pope St John Paul II’s masterful work dealing with the human body, identity, relationships and sexuality.

“Well I’m excited about it,” Tomeo exclaimed, “I think it’s great … I like it because it’s real; it’s not over the top in terms of too heady. Kids can understand it; we all can understand it. It’s a great refresher course even for adults.”

Tomeo was interviewing TOB expert Brian Butler, one of several authors featured in the “Envision” series that was first released in 2011 but was updated this year to deal with issues such as social media, personal identity and dating.

The program also includes other recognisable names such as Jason Evert, Sister of Life Sr Mary Grace, Chika Anyanwu and a few others. Jason Evert, the main video presenter, shares his excitement about “Envision” in the series’ introduction:

“Everyone—especially middle schoolers—desire to know the answers to life’s deep questions: Who am I? Where am I going? How should I get there and how should I live? … John Paul II gave us his Theology of the Body to answer these fundamental questions and to show us what it means to live and love in freedom of heart.”

I recently had the chance to check out the “Envision” program with my own middle schoolers, ages 12 and 13, and I have to say I’m impressed and very grateful. The short, catchy videos and graphic-filled workbooks are helping us navigate difficult issues specific to our times—body image, identity and dating.

The guidance is incredibly helpful, especially because the culture-at-large has changed so much since I was in junior high school. The workbooks and videos are giving me the tools I need to discuss difficult issues with my teens, such as gender dysphoria, through a Catholic lens. The content is incredibly engaging, upbeat and yet still very reverent.

“Your identity is not who you’re sexually attracted to,” this powerfully crucial message (summarised) is proclaimed in the first video’s opening montage, “Your identity is not defined by who likes you or how many friends you have. Rather, your identity is found in the sum of God’s love for you.”

“It was really cool to glance over at my teens during that section of the video. My one son who has special physical needs and for this reason is very small for his age sat up a little straighter in his seat. This teen is especially bright and has always needed to know the why behind every argument.

“I’m convinced these TOB lessons arrived in all of our lives just in time, but they are specifically equipping my special needs teen with the theological and philosophical basis required to face his unique challenges head-on.”

It’s been 40 years since Pope St John Paul II gave his final address on Theology of the Body in St Peter’s Square, and yet his wisdom is more relevant today than ever. To request a free preview of the program, visit Ascension Press.

Sarah Robsdottir is a US Catholic convert and home-schooling mum of seven sons. Her debut novel, Brave Water, is available at Voyage Publishing. Visit Sarah at www.sarahrobsdottir.com.