The unmissable Fr Jacques Philippe

How would you like to spend a week talking to one of the global church’s best-known writers and thinkers on spirituality, an individual who has been responsible for handing on spiritual treasures to countless individuals and who has helped huge numbers of people return to the Church?

I had that great blessing in 2016 and 2018.

So … who is Fr Jacques Philippe? If you ask someone who knows his name they will probably scramble to decide their favourite book: “Time for God … no, no, The Way of Trust and Love … wait…. Searching for and Maintaining Peace,” they might say.

To the world, Fr Jacques is well-known as the author of many spiritual classics about prayer and relationship with God. His books are short, simple, and distil in elegant prose the key insights of the saints and scripture.

“Prior to COVID he spent only a third of his time in his native France. The remainder of the year was spent on the road like St Paul, offering retreats.”

By this simple approach he has trawled through the spiritual classics to find their gems and hand them to the next generation of Catholics. In an age of intense hunger for spiritual formation, it is no wonder his works have sold over a million copies in 24 languages.

He’s also a tireless retreat master. Prior to COVID he spent only a third of his time in his native France. The remainder of the year was spent on the road like St Paul, offering retreats. The main beneficiaries are in the US, where he has become widely popular. But he has been to Australia before.

Back in 2016 a friend asked if I would like to organise a talk for Fr Jacques in Sydney. What a gift. Having read his books, I asked if he could come for a week instead of a day. He said yes. He visited again in 2018.

So it was that I worked with him to plan and coordinate his retreats for families, youth, lawyers, those who wanted to learn to forgive, seminarians, priests and those discerning vocations.

The spiritual hunger was palpable and events were packed. I also spent the week as his chauffeur, picking him up early each day, ferrying him all over Sydney and beyond. For myself, the entire visit was an undeserved privilege. That’s grace for you. Meanwhile, you learn a lot about a person when you see them tired, jet-lagged, putting in long days and constantly called on by those who need them.

If I had to sum him up I would use words like Joy, Peace, Trust, Generosity, Silence and definitely Humour.

“… behind the great books, was a person who really believed what he wrote and lived it.”

He seemed like a person who trusts God and knows that he need only cooperate with Him for everything to be OK. None of us is perfect, and Fr Jacques would be the last to want me to suggest that he is.

But over those weeks it was a relief to see that, behind the great books, was a person who really believed what he wrote and lived it. Such witness is powerful, maybe more than the books themselves.

One incident stuck with me. One day we had to drive south of Wollongong for a large youth gathering.

On arriving, I set about organising his lunch while he relaxed at a table. Soon he was surrounded by a group of admirers keen to grab the opportunity to chat with the man whose books they had read. I delivered his lunch and got my own.

By the time I returned to the table there was no room left. I went to sit at the table adjacent. When Fr Jacques saw me a few minutes later he immediately called me over by name and asked everyone to make room so that I could sit with them. That’s the kind of person he is.

His preaching is unique, yet deeply steeped in tradition. At one Mass he spoke of the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, saying that God chose to come to us “in this humble way, so that we would not be afraid of him.”

His ministry is a gift to a world where only one third of polled Catholics in the US now say they believe in the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. In a few weeks we have the privilege of hosting an online event with Fr Jacques. He will speak on the role of the Holy Spirit in Evangelisation as part of the Reclaiming Evangelisation series.

“Evangelisation is not about convincing others of our ideas with brilliant arguments.”

When I asked him to provide a message on his topic beforehand he offered this: “Evangelisation is not about convincing others of our ideas with brilliant arguments. It is about something much more difficult, but much more beautiful: opening a person to a personal encounter with God, an encounter that renews and transforms life. Only the grace of the Holy Spirit can achieve this. What are the concrete consequences of this?”

I hope you will come to this talk and take a chance of inviting at least one other person.

It can be scary to do this. We are taking a chance, like St Peter who worked all night but took the chance of casting out the net just because Jesus asked it of him. What a leap.

So why not pray and ask God this week who he wants you to invite? There are so many in our society and world, Catholics and non-Catholics alike, who are waiting for invitations that never come.

