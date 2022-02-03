The rise of the Pentecostals

By
Adam Wesselinoff
-
For Catholics, Pentecostalist Christianity means something different for each generation. It first hit the Australian scene in a big way during the 1959 Billy Graham Bible Crusade, which filled Australia’s cricket stadiums with an estimated 3 million people, a third of the country’s population at the time.
To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or become a subscriber now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR