The Maronite Mum: Dear Husband

Liza Abouharb, Sydney’s Maronite Mum, writes a letter to her husband as they celebrate five years of marriage.

Dear husband,

I was going to write about how much I love you, and how much you make me laugh when I’m feeling sad, and how much love I see from you in the little things you do in our daily life.

I was going to write about how in five years we managed to overcome so many issues, stresses, family additions; I was going to write about how much I appreciate how hard you work and how much you worry about us to provide us with everything we need.

I was going to write about how strong I feel our marriage is, even though sometimes it doesn’t feel like it, but we know we need to go through the low moments in life to rise up in success, by the guidance of God.

But I won’t write about that. Any of our emblematic celebrations, especially all our Anniversary Days, have never been spent just between you and I, they all have been spent in family: our 1st wedding Anniversary we spent it with our newborn baby girl, the 2nd one I was pregnant with our 2nd child, our 3rd one, we had two little cute toddlers running around us, and our 4th one we had all our three kids together and healthy with us, in the middle of heavy lockdowns due to the Pandemic.

This year we are celebrating five years together in Marriage, and even though we are free to go out and celebrate, who really has time to go out for dinner to enjoy ourselves while all our little kids are being taken care of but knowing they are missing us? How can we go anywhere without them with us? They are the living proof of OUR LOVE and the blessing of GOD in our lives. They are all part of both of us and our love for each other reflects on them, so why not celebrate with them?

I know it is not the world’s vision of “romantic” to stay home, get the kids ready to sleep in this freezing weather, be with them while we say their nightly prayers, and stay with them for that extra bit of time until they fall asleep… Or when our little baby kind of cries with his eyes closed because he just wants that extra final cuddle before he snoozes off…

We are both working together on each corner to bring up our family with God’s blessing.

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them!” – Psalm 127:3-5

So today I wish our family a Happy Wedding Anniversary because family love is what God intended when He created us and He blessed our marriage saying, through the Priest: “Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.” –Mark 10:9

Love,

Your Wife.

