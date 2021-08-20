The long way back

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Catholic Schools will be hosting their next Family Forum on Monday August 23 at 6.30pm and will focus on student wellbeing. Register now for this 30-minute live event hosted by Sydney Catholic Schools’ Executive Director, Tony Farley.

Register online here

We’re six weeks into a lockdown that looks like it might last longer than any of us had hoped for or expected.

While there’s an endless stream of good intentioned advice coming from almost everywhere, the way we cope individually, as families and communities, is always unique.

It is true that we are all in this together and that we are all experiencing the same restrictions, changes to our lifestyles and isolation from those we care for and love.

Who would have thought that even the simplest of daily rituals such as going to the shops to pick up a few essentials would become an obstacle course of face masks, hand sanitiser, QR codes and social distancing?

For parents and students, the experience of remote learning is as varied as the students who are experiencing the lockdown and in Sydney Catholic Schools that’s 71,000 students.

Our parents and teachers are learning each day how to teach every single one of our students and respond to their specific needs and very particular circumstances.

Our teachers and school leaders are acutely aware of how difficult it is for parents to keep their children on track educationally and emotionally, while also keeping their own work and family lives together and on track as well.

Our teachers and school leaders know the feelings of frustration and being overwhelmed that can come out of nowhere during a day of remote learning for any family at any time.

We follow the advice and direction of the health professionals and Government because we know it’s the road back to life as we once knew it and that this can feel like we’re running in a race where we can’t see the finish line.

But the finish line will come and we will return to school and slowly but surely a version of the life we have known.

In the meantime our undertaking to every student and parent is that we are there for you no matter what, and that we will work with you to cross that finish line with strength and confidence.

Hang in there and God Bless.

Some key well-being points for parents: