The games are over, but Olympic dreams last for a lifetime

The 2024 Paris Olympics has been captivating, intense, and marked by controversy. We have been introduced to some unconventional sports, none more so than breakdancing—world-famous thanks to Australian b-girl “Raygun.” We have also been exposed to some of the most incredible life stories of many athletes.

As a former competitive athlete in track and field in my younger years, I once aspired to take my place among the Olympic hopefuls. I ended my sporting career as a heptathlete, after concluding that I wasn’t the best at any one event but a good all-rounder.

Watching the Olympians at work, I’m reminded of the rigorous daily practice required to refine a skill, maintain a disciplined routine, and achieve the desired outcome at the precise moment on the right day.

I began little athletics around age seven. I was very shy and distinctly remember my dad throwing me over the fence, landing me onto the athletic field to kickstart my journey.

I persisted for the first year, with not much result. The second year, things seemed to turn around. I started winning. That, of course, is contagious.

Like many other athletes I needed careful planning, a well-structured program and a dedicated team to make my Olympic dream a reality.

My father became my coach, and together we gained success—from little athletics to senior athletics, Australian All Schools State championships, Australian Athletics championships.

I did it all, but like many athletes, as the competition became harder and the drive and dedication began to wane, I made the decision to hang up my boots for good.

It’s crucial for an athlete to have a strategy or technique to maintain their focus throughout their journey. It doesn’t guarantee victory, but points beyond, to the goal ahead.

For many athletes, this is as close as they come to faith—but not all. Australian highjumper Nicola Olyslagers (née McDermott) recently earned a silver medal in the high jump at the Paris Olympics. She is a devout Christian.

She claimed that while her talent for jumping was initially performance-driven, an intimate encounter with Jesus Christ changed her approach.

Nicola keeps a journal with her during competitions, using it to jot down her thoughts between jumps to help her stay focussed.

Looking back on my athletic journey, had I the relationship with God back then that I have now, he may have given me the strength and desire to sustain my dream.

Perhaps the point wasn’t to become an Olympian but to form a close bond with my dad, and to give me strength and resilience for my life’s journey.

Olympic athletes bring their whole lives in this way to their sport, and are often subjected to scrutiny and intense examination, including their family, friends and community.

It’s an Australian tradition to celebrate the underdog, but winners often face a different fate. Once they have gained notoriety and the ultimate fairytale, it seems we can’t wait to tear them down and eagerly await stories of a fall from grace.

The commentary this year has done things differently. I have been encouraged by the coverage, with pundits taking the time to celebrate athletes’ gold, silver and bronze wins, along with competitors who didn’t make the cut on the day.

Runners-up also need to be thanked for their efforts and have their future achievements anticipated. It’s positive and gracious.

The Olympics is not just about winning, it’s also about the journey each athlete undertakes on their way to the track, pool, and podium.

Some of the stories are filled with greatness and are truly inspiring. If we had half the grit, determination and belief that some of these athletes possess, we could all do great things. Great things with the gifts God has given us.

Yet as Jesus tells us, a child-like attitude is necessary to reach the Kingdom of Heaven. Such was the case with Australia’s youngest gold medallist ever, 14-year-old Arisa Trew in park skateboarding.

Feeling free and invincible with a nothing-to-lose attitude, filled with unwavering belief, she reminded us that even from a young age anyone can strive to participate in the mysterious source of athletic excellence.

With the Olympics now over, we are left admiring qualities like resilience, determination, and unwavering belief—faith, in Christians’ eyes.

We can apply these principles in our everyday lives to overcome our own crosses in striving for excellence, in living a purposeful life in alignment with the teachings of Jesus, for the greater glory of God.

Congratulations to all our Olympians! May your challenges and triumphs deepen your appreciation for the wonderful gift you have been graced with.