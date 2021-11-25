The case for deep reading

Are physical books and the buildings that contain them really redundant? If so, do we really understand what that means?

I read a letter recently on the virtues of cluttered museums which send us off on detective hunts to connect the exhibits and seek out their stories. The writer contrasted this with soulless super-museums, disconnected from local communities and presenting political ‘narratives’ approved by those who police the latest fads.

It made me think of libraries. I have a minor role in libraries at my university—and a strong view that libraries are centres of truth, places of hospitality, sanctuaries for thinking and conversation. A recent book by Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen (The Library: a fragile history, Profile 2021) reminds us libraries have shaped how we read and who gets to read. The authors ask how we prevent local libraries becoming like the soulless super-museums and losing their identity as community sanctuaries and hubs for personal discovery.

This is a great question. Local communities used to be built around reading. The parish church with all its groups and activities, the local schools, the workers’ institutes and town hall gatherings, the libraries and literary society and amateur dramatics—a whole local infrastructure was based around reading and learning and texts.

Today our reading is privatised; a solitary activity, often on devices with little screens. At first, these were touted as the convenience of an entire library in your pocket. Then we realised they actually affect how you read: eyes skipping down screens to pick out pre-selected answers or the most striking ideas. Then the ability to read a sustained argument in fictional narrative or current affairs, philosophy or poetry, goes. Deep reading takes time, attention, circling back to check, pausing to let it all settle; all habits device-reading, even of the same texts, makes very difficult.

This change may be good or bad. The point is we should be conscious of it and either intentionally accept it or reject it. Given basic facts about brain plasticity, new forms of reading will alter not only the way young people do read but the ways they can read. If we want that, fine; if not, we should think again.

Libraries are a necessary part of safeguarding the deep reading habit but if the culture rejects this, as it surely does, libraries alone cannot save us.

In Burning the Books: a history of the deliberate destruction of knowledge (Belknap, 2020) Richard Ovenden, the librarian of the great Bodleian at Oxford, reminds us libraries too are under constant threat. From the ancient barbarians to the Nazis and Communists and today’s giant imperialising tech industries, libraries struggle to survive.

With reading under threat and libraries under threat, we cannot take knowledge for granted.

And yet people still thirst for truth and take extraordinary steps to get knowledge, particularly when deprived of it. Most of us will already have checked our phone 20 times today. And yet I hope many of us still have a book in the bag for our commute and sometimes try to encourage our children to learn a poem, read both sides of an argument or get lost in the traditional tales of the heroes and heroines of our many cultures.

