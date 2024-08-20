Bishop Tarabay: Our Lady reveals heaven’s beauty and our hope on earth

Towards the end of his long life, St John the Beloved was granted a vision of the end of times and the fulfilment of God’s plan:

“A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars. She was pregnant and … She gave birth to a male child, one who is to rule all the nations with a rod of iron…” (Rev 12:1-2, 5).

In his vision, St John saw the Mother of God, assumed into heaven, radiant as the sun, giving birth to the One who will rule the world.

On the Feast of her Assumption, we are reminded of the triumph of Christ, her son, over all evil and suffering.

As the Venerable Patriarch Elias Howayek, founder of the Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family, beautifully said: “The Blessed Virgin Mary is the mirror of Divine beauty, and likewise, she is the custodian of our hope.”

The vision granted to St John reveals both of these elements: the beauty of heaven and the hope that we have through her, in Christ.

Our hope is further renewed by the significant events of this special year for our Maronite Church: the Beatification of Patriarch Estephan El Douaihy that took place in Lebanon on the 2 August 2024 and the upcoming canonisation of the Massabki brothers on 20 October in Rome.

Reflecting on these holy men, who loved God and His church above anything the world offered them, we are reminded that heaven is our true home, and that we are called to work, here on earth, so that we can truly pray to God the Father: “Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done on earth as in heaven.”

This is the great mission of the church, its clergy, religious, and laity: to labour tirelessly for the Kingdom to come.

As the Mother of God, Mary is a spotless role model for us, demonstrating how to pray unceasingly with true faith and a willingness to sacrifice all for the sake of holiness.

Her Assumption into heaven is a testament to the dignity and sanctity of human life, affirming that our ultimate destiny is to be with God in eternal glory.

Let us never forget that she is the Queen of Peace. On this feast, we bring our petitions before her, asking that she intercede with Christ for peace and harmony, especially in our beloved Lebanon.

May the blessing of fraternal cooperation and peaceful coexistence descend upon our homeland, the land of the cedars. We also pray for an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution in Gaza, for Lebanon to be spared the atrocities of war, and for the safe return of displaced Syrians to their homeland.

This feast is a celebration of the dignity of every human being, of our bodies and souls. As Mary was assumed into heaven, body and soul, we are reminded of the sacredness of all human life and the need to protect it.

As we approach the Jubilee of Hope in 2025, celebrated across our universal Catholic Church, it is fitting to reflect on the profound significance of hope in our lives. Hope is an anchor that grounds us in God’s promises, even amid life’s storms.

Mary, the Mother of God, declared the triumph of the weak over the forces of evil through their trust in God (Lk 1: 46-55)—a theme that is prominent throughout Scripture. This message consoles us in our trials and fills us with hope when all seems dark.

Blessed Estephan El Douaihy aptly encapsulates the idea of Mary as a spring of God’s hope and grace in our lives: “He made His mother like a channel of mercy and a spring of life, so that through her, He would pour out His goodness and blessings on all thirsty souls.”

May we, inspired by the example of our Holy Mother and moved by the Holy Spirit, praise the good and virtuous, and work so that the will of God may triumph in this world.

May we be inspired by the joy which flows down from heaven, never closing our hearts to the rich love which God is always sending us.

May that love be the food of our families, the sustenance of our communities, and the supernatural bread that feeds us with every meal.

This is an extract from Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay’s homily for the Feast of the Assumption.