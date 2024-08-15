The Assumption of Mary: The most recent dogma of the Catholic Church

The Feast of the Assumption has been celebrated since the first centuries of Christianity. But officially, this solemnity recognised on 15 August each year is a little over 70 years old.

“We can say that already in previous centuries, I am referring, for example, to medieval times, the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary already existed, that is, it was not only born when Pius XII defined the dogma on 1 November, 1950.,” said dogmatic expert, Vincenzo Battaglia.

A dogma is a definite truth of faith. That is, it must be shown in divine revelation and must have been handed down through tradition from the first centuries of the church.

“The church does not create revealed truths. The church is the depository of Revelation and is at the service of Revelation,” said Vincenzo.

“The only author of Revelation is God, God thrice holy, as the dogmatic constitution Dei Verbum of the Second Vatican Council teaches.

“Jesus, the Christ, is the fulfilment, the fullness of Revelation.”

A dogma can be proclaimed through a Council or when the pope pronounces it ex cathedra. The Assumption of Mary was the most recent dogma announced by the church, under the pontificate of Pius XII.

The last Angelus Pope Benedict XVI addressed the faithful on the Feast of the Assumption was in 2012 when he encouraged the church to think about the fullness of life we are called to, reflected in the Assumption of Mary.

The following year, in 2013, Pope Francis celebrated Mass for the Assumption at the papal summer residence.